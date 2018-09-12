Work For Welfare

The Farm Bill conference committee should make an announcement this week (possibly next week) about whether or not there will be a work requirement attached to food stamp benefits.
The Foundation for Government Accountability has long promoted work requirements for food stamp recipients: able-bodied people under age 59 who aren’t caring for small children should work or volunteer 20 hours a week for their benefits. The economy is strong and employers everywhere are seeking workers.
As the FGA’s Kristina Rasmussen and Rep. Ted Yoho explain in this op-ed, the reforms in the Farm Bill will help millions of able-bodied Americans move from welfare to work and become self-sufficient. In addition, the reforms will close loopholes within the food stamp program that will restore the integrity of the program and ensure that resources are available for the truly needy.