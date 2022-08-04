Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City

(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City.
From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
Traffic will be maintained with a mobile type of lane closure operation. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is October 2022.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
