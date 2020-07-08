Work Will Begin On I-80 From Waverly To Greenwood
(KFOR NEWS July 8, 2020) Weather permitting, work will begin July 13 on I-80 between Waverly and Greenwood, from Mile Marker 409 to Mile Marker 420, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Constructors, Inc., of Lincoln, Nebraska, will be performing warranty concrete repair work. Pavement repair will be performed during the daytime and nighttime hours, with lane restriction on both eastbound and westbound lanes. The eastbound onramp at Waverly will be closed at night, with eastbound US-6 detoured to US-63. Westbound US-6 traffic will be detoured along I-80 westbound to 56th Street, Exit 405. Work is anticipated to be completed September 2020.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.
