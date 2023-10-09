KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Workers At Mack Trucks Reject Contract And Join The Thousands Of UAW Picketers Already On Strike

October 9, 2023 12:02PM CDT
File - A hood ornament is seen on a used Mack truck on a lot in Evans City, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020. Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Union workers at Mack Trucks are on strike after voting down a tentative five-year contract agreement that negotiators had reached with the company.

The United Auto Workers said 4,000 unionized workers walked out at 7 a.m. Monday, adding to labor turmoil in the industry that has ensnared all three big Detroit automakers.

Union President Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday.

The UAW represents Mack workers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal on Oct. 1.

