(KFOR NEWS July 29, 2022) Saturday is “World Day Against Human Trafficking”.
Nebraska is ranked 15th nationally in the ratio of people trafficked per 100,000 population. This year, 62 human trafficking cases have been reported.
The Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force was created in 2015 to coordinate the state’s response to human trafficking. It involves not only law enforcement and prosecutors, but also service providers, advocates, and community partners, all focused on the NHTTF mission and goals.
If you are a victim or suspect human trafficking, call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-3737-888. In the case of an emergency, please call 911 immediately.
