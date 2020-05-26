Would You Want To Continue To Work From Home?
(KFOR NEWS May 26, 2020) Many Americans have been working from home for some weeks now, so it’s time we found out what they really think about it.
Between May 4 and May 11, CommercialCafe asked more than 2,600 people about their experience of working remotely.
Here are a few takeaways:
- 73% of Americans are content or love working from home, but 59% wouldn’t do it full-time if given the choice.
- The biggest challenges respondents faced were the lack of social interaction with coworkers (28%), the lack of boundaries between work and home (25%) and distractions (23%).
- On the flip side, more than half of our respondents enjoyed not having a commute.
- In the long-term, the changes that workers want to see in the office are better ventilation and air quality (60%) and more personal space (57%).
You can find the full study here: https://www.commercialcafe.com/blog/survey-6-in-10-dont-want-work-from-home-full-time/
