Wrecked Mini Van Cargo Suspected Drug Cash
Courtesy of the Seward Independent
Seward, NE (May 6, 2021) The crash of a bus and a mini-van west of Lincoln on Interstate 80 Wednesday may have led sheriff’s deputies to a van full of drug money. The mini-van crashed into a bus that was transporting the Pius X High School girls soccer team to North Platte.
When Seward County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders got there, they found $570-thousand dollars in sealed plastic bags. The Seward County Sheriff said today the money is believed to be drug currency.
The Pius X Bus Driver, and the driver of the mini-van, a 62 year old man from California found to be a former Law Enforcement officer, were both taken to Bryan West for treatment of their injuries. None of the soccer players were seriously hurt.
The Statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s office did not mention whether any charges have been filed against either of the drivers.