Youth Baseball and Softball Practices Allowed
(KFOR NEWS May 12, 2020) Governor Ricketts announced Monday youth baseball and softball practices will be allowed beginning June 1st with games beginning June 18th. Practices are still not allowed for group sports at this time.
Players will need to use their own helmets, gloves and bats as much as possible. Fans will be limited to only household members who must bring their own chairs and stay 6 feet apart from other fans. Ricketts said the state will step into group sports slowly with the addition of just baseball and softball.
Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state will explore what works for team sports through these efforts for baseball and softball.
“We are really learning from each small moment,” Blomsted said. “We are using baseball and softball to see what works, to provide further guidance for other types of activities.”
