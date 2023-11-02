YouTube Influencer in Nebraska Being Sued Over Mishap During Renovation Project

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 2)–A Nebraska-based YouTube influencer is facing a lawsuit, after a 66-year-old man doing electrical work at an old missile silo near York last December was crushed and killed by a steel door.

The missile silo was being renovated into a doomsday bunker in a YouTube video created by 26-year-old Andrew Flair of Blair. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, the lawsuit is against Flair and three of his Omaha companies about issues with a steel door that crushed and later killed Joe Arkfeld last December. The lawsuit filed by Arkfeld’s family indicates he got inadequate instruction on how to lock the door.

Flair has a series of videos on YouTube on renovation work and the suit claims several of them apparently mocked safety protocols.

A hearing has been set for Dec. 14.