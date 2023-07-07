Zornes Named New Head Baseball Coach at Lincoln Northeast

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–Lincoln Northeast High School on Friday announced that Fletcher Zornes will be the school’s new head baseball coach starting next season.

“Fletcher brings energy and a passion for coaching that includes setting expectations both on and off the field. The Rocket coaching family is looking forward to working with Coach Zornes, and we are excited to have him a part of our team,” Northeast Athletics Director Matthew Uher said in a news release to KFOR Sports.

Zornes, who played on Lincoln Pius X’s 2012 Class B State Baseball Championship team and later pitched at Grinnell College, had coached at all levels at Pius X since 2015. He recently served as a coach for Pius X’s senior and junior Legion baseball teams.

“I am thankful for my time at Pius X High School with Coach (Troy) Charf, our entire coaching staff, and all the student-athletes I’ve served,” coach Fletcher Zornes said.“ I am excited to start this new chapter as a Lincoln Northeast Rocket and to continue building on the foundation of success that Kyle Parker and his teams have developed over the last few years.”

Zornes also teaches history at Lincoln High School. He has a bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.