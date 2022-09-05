2022 One Book–One Lincoln Title Announced

(KFOR Lincoln September 5, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles as the book selected for the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The book is available from LCL in print and large type as well as downloadable audio and ebook formats.

“The Lincoln Highway” is a coming of age story that details the 10 days following Emmett’s release from a work farm in 1954. He returns to Nebraska to find his mother gone and father dead. His new plan is to take his younger brother Billy to California. However, a few stowaways change their plans and the new path leads them on a road trip to New York.

The runners-up for the 2022 program were “Sparks Like Stars” by Nadia Hashimi and “Hell of A Book” by Jason Mott. The book selection process began in February when a 17-member selection team of community readers narrowed the list of nominees to 72 titles. These titles were closely reviewed by committee members to select the three finalists that were presented to the community.

One Book–One Lincoln events are being planned for September and October. LCL has sponsored the annual One Book–One Lincoln program since 2002 to encourage reading and dialogue by creating a community-wide reading and discussion experience.

Find out more about LCL and upcoming One Book–One Lincoln events at lincolnlibraries.org.