Hearing Dates Set For 911 Outage Investigations

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 7)–Telecommunication carriers Windstream and Lumen, who are being investigated for their service outages affecting 911 service in southeast Nebraska, will be part of two hearings organized by the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

A hearing at 9am on December 20th will be held to look into the service outage with Windstream and another will be held January 4 at 9:30am for Lumen. Public Service Commission officials say these investigations will determine the cause and scope of the outages, why redundancy required failed and to find a solution to prevent such events from happening again.

Both of the hearings will take place in the Public Service Commission’s hearing room at 12th and “N” Streets in downtown Lincoln.