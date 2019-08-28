Chamber Recognizes Outstanding Businesses

(August 28, 2019. LINCOLN) – The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce recognized eight winners at the 2019 Celebrate Business Awards Luncheon Wednesday. Each is listed with the Chamber’s description of why they were selected:
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Changing Spaces SRS
Changing Spaces SRS is proud to be the premiere senior move management company in Lincoln. Since 2008, they have specialized in rightsizing and relocation services for seniors. They offer a full range of services designed to give clients peace of mind and caring assistance as they pursue a new home environment that better suits their needs. Their mission is to provide clients with the quality consultation and management services, as well as the physical labor, needed to accomplish a transition that clients can feel good about.
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Garner Industries
Garner Industries is a diversified manufacturing company with a 66-year history as part of the Lincoln business community. The company started out in 1953 as a small tool and die company in the Havelock area serving local metropolitan businesses. In the early 1960’s, the company developed an automated grain bin level monitoring system, which evolved into the BinMaster line of level control technologies. Today, Garner Industries employs more than 140 people in its manufacturing operations, owning a 115,000-
square-foot facility at the corner of 98th and Cornhusker Highway.
GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees with more than one million members, supporters and partners. From their headquarters in Lincoln, they are in their fifth decade of inspiring people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees with more than 300 million trees planted and distributed thus far and with the scale to plant millions more around the world.
ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AWARD – MatMaCorp
MatMaCorp develops affordable, easy to use devices and systems for science, agriculture and medicine. A dedicated team of scientists, engineers and software developers create simple solutions for complex problems in areas ranging from food safety to genetic analysis. The first set of products developed by MatMaCorp are geared towards making molecular biology diagnostic techniques accessible to anyone, anywhere and at any time. MatMaCorp has called Lincoln home since 2014 and