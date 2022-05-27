$5 Million Available To Nonprofit Tourist Attractions 

(KFOR NEWS May 27, 2022) City of Lincoln and Lancaster County officials have announced availability of $5 million in assistance for local nonprofit tourist attractions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funding is made available by the American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
The funding will be distributed to nonprofits to cover six months of operating expenses up to $1 million dollars.
Information about the program and the application for funding are available at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Applications will be accepted June 1 through 14 from eligible nonprofits including foundations, sports associations, and arts and cultural organizations. A committee of City and County officials will review the applications.
“The nonprofits in our community produce outstanding events all year long – events that bring residents, visitors and tourists, together for sports and entertainment,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. ”These organizations and events are important to our City’s vitality and economy. These funds are intended to help this important sector recover from the revenue losses during the pandemic and to support new programming.”
“The Lancaster County Board is proud to partner with the City of Lincoln to allocate $5 million dollars in ARPA funds to nonprofits operating tourist destinations within our community,” said Deb Schorr, Chair of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. “Our plan to invest in tourist attractions, facilities, and venues will bolster Lancaster County’s proven reputation of being a vibrant and inviting destination for all visitors. We are grateful to our travel and tourism partners for their perseverance and hard work weathering the global pandemic, and we are eager to witness how these dollars will enhance our community’s energy and success.”
“The efforts of the City and County to help our tourist attractions is a key component of the ongoing recovery for travel and tourism in our community,” said Jeff Maul, Executive Director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are excited to see even more returning visitors and new visitors alike coming into Lincoln as local attractions showcase what makes Lincoln special. While work remains, the assistance for our tourist attractions will help them continue to grow in their mission and what we can offer as a community.”
