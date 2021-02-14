53 Cases of COVID in Lancaster; 5,000 Vaccines Administer On Friday and Saturday
courtesy of 1011Now
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Saturday announced that 53 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 27,480. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 210. The Health Department also reported on Saturday that the COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena on both Friday and Saturday resulted in about 5,000 Lancaster County residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Most of those vaccinated over the two days were residents age 75 and up and their spouses. Currently there is 197,027 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and 317,875 vaccination doses have been given.