UPDATE: Advisory Cancelled For Missing Elderly Omaha Man

The Nebraska State Patrol has cancelled its endangered missing advisory for an 88-year-old Omaha man.

According to the Patrol, the alert has been cancelled for William Hare, due to him being located and with family.

ORIGINAL STORY

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate William Hare, who is a 88 year old, white male, approximately 5’11″ tall, approximately 145 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

Hare was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and dark “kangol” style cap and driving a 2016 Green Subaru Forester bearing Nebraska license plate number UMJ389.

Hare was last seen in the vicinity of 50th and Dodge streets, at approximately 11:55 p.m. on January 24, 2019.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636, immediately.