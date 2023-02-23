American Jobs Center Opens Downtown Lincoln Location

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh talk during Thursday's unveiling of the new American Jobs Center in downtown Lincoln. (Photo Courtesy of the City of Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–The new American Jobs Center at 13th and “N” here in Lincoln will be a one-stop shop for people to access job training skills.

The new center unveiled on Thursday morning was made possible with $1.5-million from the American Rescue Plan and serves about 400 residents a month, plus provides all services at no cost.

“The Labor Department proudly supports nearly 2,400 American Job Centers across the country, and we are excited to see this new, expanded center serving people right here in this community,” U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said during his visit Thursday morning at the Lincoln facility. “As President Biden has said, we are building our economy from the bottom up and the middle out, and that starts with providing opportunities. Whether you are looking for a better job, want to change careers or are just joining the workforce, American Job Centers can help you get there.”

The Center offers four main coaching and training programs:

Adult Program for those ages 18 and older

Dislocated Worker Program for those affected by a layoff or closure

Youth Employment Support Services for those age 14 to 24.

Ticket to Work program to help those who receive disability benefits return to work or begin working for the first time

The new center features a more family- and client-friendly design that includes natural light, children’s’ play area, breastfeeding room and phone booths that enable clients to make job-search calls privately.

New conference and interview rooms allow clients to meet potential employers and career planners. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as free Wi-Fi, webcams, televisions and iPads, the rooms allow clients to interview for potential jobs in person or virtually.

“My administration invested in building this new, expanded, and more accessible American Job Center in the heart of downtown Lincoln to ensure that even more of our community members are empowered to enjoy meaningful, financially secure careers,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “Our investment in the new AJC supports employers, helping them connect with the skilled workers they need to grow their businesses and our local economy. “

The new center is accessible via four different bus routes. In addition to street parking, parking is available directly above the center.