Architecture Firm Looking to Relocate Offices to and Resign Former Church

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–Designers would like to convert a church in the area of 16th and Otoe into office space.

It’s been approved by the Planning Commission and went before the Lincoln City Council on Monday. While parking has been a concern, some neighbors testified during a public hearing support the plan. If the City Council approves of the zoning changes and a special permit at next Monday’s meeting, the 2,400 square-foot sanctuary would turn into offices for Cadre Architecture and Design. Part of the plans would restore the church’s main doors and replace stained glass with clear glass.

Southminster Church, which has been in that location for over 70 years, has appealed the Planning Commission’s special permit to allow the church to be converted into the office space.

Southminster United Methodist Church merged with St. James United Methodist and Calvary United Methodist about two years ago and relocated to the Calvary United Methodist Church near 11th and Washington. and renamed themselves New Visions United Methodist Church.