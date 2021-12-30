Armed Robbery In SW Lincoln Results In Gun Being Taken

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 30)–An armed robbery early Tuesday evening in southwest Lincoln ends up with a gun being taken at gunpoint.
According to Lincoln Police, an 18-year-old man was inside a car with a 19-year-old man in the 1100 block of West “C” Street, when a light-colored car pulled up alongside them. One of the people in that car pointed a silver handgun at the victims and demanded their belongings. The suspects took off with an AR-15 style rifle.
Police say they are still investigating this case and are looking for any more leads. If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Both the 18-year-old and 19-year-old were not hurt during the robbery.