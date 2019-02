A man having had too much to drink, got the attention of Lincoln Police over the weekend when he was found swinging an axe at garbage cans. It happened Saturday night near 20th and “A” Street. Officers ordered the 22 year old to drop the axe, but he refused. Instead, he pounded his chest and told officers to shot him. Officers deployed a taser, resulting in the man being taken to the hospital for observation before being transferred to Emergency Protective Custody.