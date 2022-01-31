Board of Education Special Meeting Notices – Feb. 1st and Feb. 4th

(KFOR NEWS January 31, 2022) Your chance to meet the candidates for Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent is this week.
The Lincoln Board of Education holds special meetings at Lincoln Public Schools District Office, 5905 O Street on Feb. 1st and Feb. 4th, starting at 7:30 p.m. each night for the purpose of interviewing four superintendent finalists.
February 1, 2022
7:30 – 8:30 with Peter Licata
8:30 – 9:30 with Antwan Wilson
February 4, 2022
7:30 – 8:30 with Paul Gausman
8:30 – 9:30 with Jami Jo Thompson
The public is invited to hear from each superintendent finalist candidate during these special meetings. Out of fairness for the candidates, we ask that you commit to listening to all four sessions.
Members of the public and media may access the meetings via live video streaming or by physically attending the meetings, which are subject to all national, state and local limitations on public gatherings associated with COVID-19.
Following the meeting, community members will be invited to provide feedback through an online feedback form. To allow all candidates an equal amount of time, there will not be any public comment periods during the special meetings. All public comments regarding the finalists to the Board will be gathered through the online feedback form.
There are multiple ways the public can view the livestream of the Special Meeting:
Please note: Following the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s Directed Health Measure, multilayer face coverings over the mouth and nose will be REQUIRED inside LPS District Office for all who attend the meeting in person. Prior to the meeting, any person interested in applying for an exemption to wearing the required face covering while attending the Board meeting may submit that request online by using this form, or in writing to “LPSDO” at 5905 ‘O’ Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. You will be required to share documentation that describes the conditions requiring the exemption prior to the meeting, so we can engage in an interactive process to determine what if any accommodations may be provided.
