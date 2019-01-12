BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Pulls Away From Lincoln High Early

Class B No. 1 Lincoln Pius X captured the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball title on Monday night, by outlasting Class A No. 3 Kearney.

On Friday night, the Thunderbolts continued to roll with a 79-62 win over Lincoln High at Bishop Flavin Gym, in a game that was heard on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM.

Pius X ended the first quarter on a 7-1 run and the lead grew from there.

Charlie Easley led the Thunderbolts with a game-high 27 points and Kolbe Rada added 18 in the Pius X victory. Both hit two three-pointers in the first quarter that kept the game out of reach from the Links.

Lincoln High got as close as ten points the rest of the game. Pius X expanded their lead to 15 at the half, thanks in part of Holton Harman, who scored 9 of his 13 points in the second quarter.

Lincoln High was led by Graham Newton’s 14 points.

ALSO READ: No. 4 East Boys Rally From 21 Down To Beat Southeast

GET THE LATEST SCORES: Friday Area Prep Basketball Results.