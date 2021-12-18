BOYS BASKETBALL: Southwest Stays Perfect, Takes Down Southeast 57-45

LINCOLN–(KLMS Dec. 17)–All it took for Lincoln Southwest was a quick start to gain control early in their boys basketball game Friday night at longtime rival Lincoln Southeast.
The Silver Hawks scored 29 first quarter points and held off the Knights in a 57-45 victory at the Prasch Center in a game heard on KLMS ESPN Lincoln.
Southwest (5-0) led 29-11 after the first quarter, then fell into a bit of a funk when Southeast defensively kept the Silver Hawks from scoring in the first six minutes of the second quarter. The Knights only allowed two points the rest of the half, but trailed 31-20 at halftime.
Rylan Smith came alive in the second half for Southwest, scoring 15 of his game-high 22 points in the final 16 minutes of the game, helping the Silver Hawks take a 50-34 lead with 5:53 remaining in the fourth on a pair of baskets. Senior Ben Hunzeker and sophomore Bhan Buom each scored 10 points in the Southwest victory.
Southeast (3-3) was led by Taye Moore’s 15 points.
