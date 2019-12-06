BOYS BASKETBALL: Uptempo and Hot Shooting Help Southeast Race Past East
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 5)–Right out of the gate to start the boys basketball season, both Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East seemed anxious to get out and go on Thursday night.
It was the Knights, though, who never let up on the gas pedal and raced to a 70-52 victory over the Spartans at the East Gym.
Both teams traded leads before Southeast held on to a 21-19 advantage after the first quarter. The Knights transition game took over, where Junior Ajantae Hogan picked up 13 of his 18 first half points. He wound up leading all scorers with 26 points.
Southeast jumped out to a 10-2 run, sparked mostly by Hogan, plus help from McGinness Schneider and Mike Renn, and led 31-21 with 5:02 remaining, before leading 44-30 at halftime.
The Knights (1-0) found themselves up 53-35 with 2:05 left in the third quarter when Renn connected on a three-pointer. He finished with 13 points.
East (0-1) started to trap on defense in the fourth quarter, which led to some free throws from 5-9 senior guard Carter Glenn, who led the Spartans with 15 points. Jett Janssen connected on a basket and hit some free throws down the stretch as part of his 11-point performance.
Schneider added 16 points in the win for Southeast, while Pal Dak added 10 points for East.