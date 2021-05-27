BOYS STATE GOLF: Pius X Finishes As Team Runner-Up, East’s Topolski Is 2nd In Class A Field
NORFOLK–(KFOR May 27)–At the Class A Boys State Golf Meet in Norfolk on Wednesday, Lincoln Pius X finished with the runner-up team trophy, while Creighton Prep won the team championship.
Prep’s Jacob Boor won the individual title, while Lincoln East’s Will Topolski finished second. To help Pius X get the runner-up spot, Charlie Hoiberg and Kody Sander each finish 4th individually, while Jason Kolbas was tied for 8th and Caden Kearns finished 12th.
Lincoln Northeast’s Caden Peppmuller was another medalist at state, finishing 13th.
Click the links below to see all the results.
Class A
Class B
Class C
Class D