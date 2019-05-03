BREAKING: Two People Dead In Apparent Shooting At North Lincoln Home

Lincoln Police taped off the scene of a shooting near 14th and Humphrey, where two people died, on May 2, 2019. (Abbie Peterson/10-11 Now)

Lincoln Police are still investigating what led up to a Thursday afternoon shooting near 14th and Humphrey streets.

According to a press release, officers responded to a reported gunshot injury near 14th and Humphrey just after 5 p.m. Thursday and found a 35-year-old female and 48-year-old male both dead inside the home.

When emergency crews arrived, they found 5 children from the home safe at a nearby neighbors. Those children are believed to have been in the residence when the shooting occurred.

LPD says they’ll have more information on the shooting at their regular press briefing Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.