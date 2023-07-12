Broadcasters United For Life Blood Drive is Wednesday and Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–You can help provide extra blood supply for the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5pm, you can help donate blood for the Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive with KFOR, sister station KFRX and our media partner, 10/11 Now, at the Havelock United Methodist Church off of 60th and Morrill.

You can set up an appointment, call 402-486-9414 or visit their website by clicking here. If you donate, you’ll also receive a free lunch provided by Chick-Fil-A.