Burglary Reported At East Lincoln Bakery
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary reported around 12:30am Monday at La Quartier Bakery near 70th and “O” in the Meridian Park shopping center, after an employee showed up to work and saw the front door glass shattered.
Officer Erin Spilker says responding officers and the employee went looking through the bakery and found that the cash register and safe were taken. Security video shows someone wearing a mask getting inside the bakery and slowly moving the cash register and safe out of the business.
Officers looked around the building for more clues, but were unsuccessful in finding any suspects. Spilker says they will continue to look over security video from neighboring businesses.