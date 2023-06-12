City Council to Vote on Land Deal For Malone Center Project

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–The Lincoln City Council on Monday will vote on a land transfer proposal that would vacate a parcel of City property near 21st and Vine streets for a Malone Community Center expansion project.

The lot just north of the Center is bordered by Antelope Creek on the west, 22nd Street on the east, and Vine Street on the north. The space was created when Vine Street was re-routed to the new Antelope Valley Parkway.

The Malone Center plans to demolish their current building at 20th and “U” and replace it with a new, three-story over 50,000 square foot facility and additional parking.

City officials have recommended selling the parcel of land for $1.