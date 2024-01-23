City Staff Extinguishes Fire at Solid Waste Facility in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(News Release Jan. 23)–City of Lincoln officials today announced that Solid Waste Operations staff have extinguished a slow-burning fire in a pile of yard waste at the North 48th Street Solid Waste Management Facility, 5101 N. 48th St. Smoke from the fire continues to dissipate.

“Our team methodically isolated the burning material by removing the surrounding material that was not affected,” said Karla Welding, Solid Waste Management Superintendent. “The team then spread out the burning material and applied water only on that affected grass and leaves until it was no longer burning.”

Welding said this type of fire can sometimes happen when heat is generated during the natural biological decomposition of the leaves and yard waste.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reported Tuesday afternoon that air quality in Lincoln is rated as good. The LLCHD monitors air quality 24 hours a day and encourages residents to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) before heading outdoors to stay informed of ongoing air quality conditions. The AQI is available at airnow.gov and is updated hourly.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also provides the AirNow and SmokeSense smart phone apps to help people stay informed of the AQI.