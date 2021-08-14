City Urges Caution Around Projects Near Schools

(KFOR News Lincoln NE August 14, 2021) With school beginning Monday, August 16, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects located near schools. Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street program that will invest an additional $78 million towards street projects in Lincoln.
Lincoln on the Move projects near schools include:
Two additional work areas include:
LTU will also be enhancing seven school zones as part of the School Zone Improvement Project. This project will improve safety for students and pedestrians and meet national school zone safety standards. The School Zone Improvement Project includes the eventual examination of all 84 school zones in Lincoln, and improvements will be made when funding is available.
Current Improvements vary by location. Improvements to be considered include signs for motorists indicating upcoming school zones and speed reduction; establishment of primary walking routes that could benefit from enhancements such as signed and marked crosswalks and Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons; and curb ramps for wheelchairs, strollers, walkers, hand carts, bicycles and pedestrians who have trouble negotiating curbs. Locations include:
Schools that have received school zone improvements include Humann Elementary, Saint Peter Catholic School, Rousseau Elementary, Dawes Middle School, and Saint Patrick Catholic School.
More information on Lincoln on the Move projects can be found at streets.lincoln.ne.gov. For all projects, go to lincoln.ne.gov/projects. More information on Lincoln’s School Zone Improvement Project is available at lincoln.ne.gov (search: school zone). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.