Click It Or Ticket Seatbelt Use Enforcement Project

(KFOR NEWS June 7, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” enforcement effort that began Monday May 23rd through Sunday, June 5th. Officers paid particular attention to motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers and children. The goal of the project was to increase the use of
seatbelts thereby reducing the likelihood of injury in a traffic crash. Funding was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation –Highway Safety Office.
The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit issued the following citations during the enforcement project:
* Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 497
* Speeding – Official 142
* Speeding – Warning 29
* Traffic Signal-Official 4
* Traffic Signal – Warning 6
* Stop Sign – Official 1
* Seatbelt Violation – Official 57
* Child Restraint Violation-Official 1
* Seatbelt Violation – Warning 7
* No Insurance – Official 26
* No Insurance – Warning 19
* No Valid Registration – Official 92
* No Valid Registration – Warning 24
* Other Traffic Violations – Official 30
* Other Traffic Violations – Warning 48
* Driving Under Suspension 8
* Criminal Arrests 3
