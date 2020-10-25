Coronavirus In Nebraska Remains High
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 78 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Saturday, bringing the community total to 8,746. The number of deaths in the community remains at 42. This come after a report on Friday that COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in the high orange range for a third consecutive week.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has reimpose some COVID-19 social distancing restrictions to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by the surge of the virus. Currently there is 63,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.