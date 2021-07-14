Covid-19 Death In Lancaster County

Lincoln, NE (July 14, 2021) Lancaster County has had another death from covid 19. Today, it was a woman in her 80’s who was in a hospital at the time she passed away. Her death brings the county’s total to 240 since the pandemic began.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reported fourteen new cases today, and 32 people in Lincoln hospitals being treated for the virus, both figures continuing the upward trend from single to double digits that began last week.
ADDITIONAL LANCASTER COUNTY INFORMATION:
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):