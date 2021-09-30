COVID Clinics, Booster Shots and Testing

(KFOR NEWS September 30, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has COVID-19 clinics planned:
Booster doses
LLCHD held its first booster dose clinic Wednesday in partnership with CHI Health St. Elizabeth. More than 650 people received a booster dose. LLCHD is providing Pfizer booster doses by appointment only through designated booster clinics and will use an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD will contact eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for booster doses and is starting with residents age 65 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.
