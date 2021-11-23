Covid Dial Stable But Concern Rises Over Hospitalizations And Case Counts

Lincoln, NE (November 23, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said today that pressure on the hospitals is growing when it should be falling. “This is not where any of us wanted to be, going into the Holiday Season”.
The Mayor highlighted the expansion of booster dose clinics, saying everyone who receives a booster shot receives the peace of mind of knowing they have extra protection entering the Holiday season.
Health Director Pat Lopez said everyone 18 and over is now eligible for a booster dose. She said several booster clinics are coming up, and times and places can be found at the Health Department Website.
Lopez extended the Mask Mandate through December 23rd. Statistics released today indicating rising case numbers, more tests coming back from labs Positive, and more hospitalizations.
The 7 day rolling average of cases rose from 80 two weeks ago to 112 last week to 137 this week. Hospital admissions hit 100 today for the first time in months. The positivity rate of lab tests has gone over 13%.
“The situation is not improving” Lopez said. She urged all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible.