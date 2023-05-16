Credit Cards, Forgery Devices Found During I-80 Traffic Stop in West Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 16)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit on Monday afternoon pulled over an SUV for speeding along eastbound Interstate 80 just east of the NW 48th Street exit, where investigators could smell marijuana.

Sheriff Terry Wagner on Tuesday said probable cause led investigators to find a small amount of marijuana in the center console and the discovery of 17 credit cards throughout the vehicle. An embossing machine, which presses the numbers of a credit card, along with a magnetic strip writer and encoder were also found during a search of the SUV.

Two people from the state of Ohio, 26-year-old Creshawna Thomas and 25-year-old Kameron Locklear, were put in the Lancaster County Jail.