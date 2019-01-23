Crews Still Out Clearing Off Snow, Laying Down Salt On Roads

With snowfall ending a little before 2 a.m. Wednesday, 57 City and contractor crews continue plowing and applying granular salt, pre-wet with brine to arterial streets. Crews are transitioning to plowing and treating bus and school routes. All emergency snow routes, arterial streets and school and bus routes are expected to be treated fully by mid-morning.

Parking bans are not in effect at this time, although residents are encouraged to avoid parking on these routes. Maps are available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

The majority of arterial streets are plowed, however slick conditions remain on streets and sidewalks. Elective travel is discouraged. If traveling, be on alert for areas of black ice and refreeze, especially on untreated streets and sidewalks. Slow down and increase following and stopping distance. StarTran buses are expected to begin service as scheduled.

When clearing sidewalks, it is suggested residents clear to the curbs on their driveway and the area around fire hydrants. It is illegal to push or blow snow into the street, alley or sidewalk, and violators are subject to a fine. Those who are unable to clear their properties, can call 402-441-7644 to request volunteer assistance or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: snow angels) and find volunteers to help. Volunteers sign-up is also available at this website.

Stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.