Cut Off Gun, Knife and Drugs Found On Lincoln Man During Disturbance
Payton Lasley (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–Lincoln Police were also busy handling another disturbance call Sunday night, when several people were arguing outside of a home near 14th and “F” streets.
Investigators say several people were told to leave, but refused. One of the people there, 32-year-old Payton Lasley, was asked if he had any weapons and he said he had a knife and lifted up his shirt to show the officer. The butt of a gun was also seen by that officer inside the waistband of Lasley’s sweat pants.
The gun was a loaded .22 rifle that was cut off to be less than two feet in length. Officers also found a syringe with meth inside.
Lasley was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of Short Rifle, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Carrying Concealed Weapon.