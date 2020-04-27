Cut Off Gun, Knife and Drugs Found On Lincoln Man During Disturbance

      Breaking News
Apr 27, 2020 @ 9:21am
Payton Lasley (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–Lincoln Police were also busy handling another disturbance call Sunday night, when several people were arguing outside of a home near 14th and “F” streets.

Investigators say several people were told to leave, but refused. One of the people there, 32-year-old Payton Lasley, was asked if he had any weapons and he said he had a knife and lifted up his shirt to show the officer. The butt of a gun was also seen by that officer inside the waistband of Lasley’s sweat pants.

The gun was a loaded .22 rifle that was cut off to be less than two feet in length. Officers also found a syringe with meth inside.

Lasley was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of Short Rifle, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Carrying Concealed Weapon.