CVS Pharmacy Accepting Adolescent Appointments For COVID Vaccine
(KFOR NEWS May 13, 2021) COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at more than 5,600 Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 21 stores across Nebraska.
Starting today, May 13th, participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Nebraska will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted. The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Now Locally Available For 12- Through 15-Year-Olds