Downtown Homicide

Lincoln (Sunday March 15) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the apparent shooting death of a 32 year-old man early Sunday morning. It took place in the 1300 block of “O” Street, and is being considered a homicide.
At 1:31 a.m. Sunday, officers heard gunshots in the 1300 block of “O” Street. According to Chief Jeff Bliemeister, multiple officers were already in the area completing an unrelated investigation. They found the man, unresponsive, laying on “O” Street with gunshot wounds. They called Lincoln Fire and Rescue and began CPR.
Other officers on the scene began to manage the crowds of people and identify witnesses. The man was taken to the hospital where he died at 2:22 a.m.
Police officers have been interviewing witnesses and looking for video that may have captured details of the event, and Crime Scene Investigators have been collecting shell casings and documenting forensic evidence. An autopsy will be done to confirm the cause of death.
The initial investigation determined that there was a disturbance before the shooting, but so far no information is available on what caused it. Police said no information suggests any ongoing threat to the public. There was a large number of people in the area when the shooting occurred, so police are hoping to find a witness with information.
Chief Bliemeister added that, if anyone has information that would help find the person responsible, they’re asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.