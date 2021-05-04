During National Travel and Tourism Week 2021, Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau Celebrates the ‘Power of Travel’
(KFOR NEWS May 4, 2021) National Travel and Tourism Week, May 2-8, spotlights the critical role travel plays in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme of recovery and the power of travel.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 38th annual NTTW (May 2-8) arrives at an opportune moment to recognize the importance to the U.S. economy of initiating a post-pandemic travel recovery.
“Lincoln is ready and eager to welcome back visitors and help drive Lincoln’s recovery efforts,” according to Jeff Maul, Executive Director of the Lincoln CVB. “National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to remind visitors and residents of the incredible contributions of the travel industry not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture. Travel and tourism is a tremendous part of what we do, and we are excited to safely welcome visitors back to our attractions, events and businesses.”
The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is saluting the power of travel by focusing on local attractions and events that make Lincoln an exciting place to visit and enjoy for people and families of all ages.
“As we saw this past weekend, Lincoln hosted numerous events such as the Nebraska Red-White Spring Football Game, a three-game homestand for the Nebraska baseball team, a national-caliber youth basketball tournament and the Lincoln Marathon, with thousands of guests from around the world coming to our community and experiencing what makes Lincoln such a special venue to host these events,” Maul notes.
“As 2021 continues, Lincoln is ready to welcome additional events such as the National High School Finals Rodeo, a full schedule for Nebraska football and volleyball, tour groups and other gatherings that highlight our people and their welcoming spirit,” Maul concludes.
Please visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.
READ MORE: City Council Approves Two Large Downtown Building Projects