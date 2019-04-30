Easley, Allick, Dreamer, Riekenberg, Horton and Jenkins Among Lincoln Players In NCA All-Star Basketball Game

Six of the top basketball players in the Lincoln area will be participating in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Boys Basketball game to be played July 22 at North Star High School.

Among them are Charlie Easley of Pius X; Wes Dreamer and Connor Riekenberg of East; and Jaden Horton and Keyshawn Jenkins of Lincoln High.

On the girls side in basketball, Waverly’s Abigail Clarke and Averie Lambrecht, along with Southwest’s Hannah Kelle, Pius X’s Kloee Sander, and Malcolm’s Brooklyn Minzel, plus Waverly head coach John Cockerill are among the participants and coaches in the Girls All-Star game that will precede the boys game.

The All-Star Volleyball game will be July 23, also at North Star, while the All-Star Softball games will be played July 24 at Bowlin Stadium.

All-Star Rosters

Boys basketball: Josiah Allick, Lincoln North Star; Drew Bippes, Falls City Sacred Heart; Winston Cook, Wahoo; Brady Danielson, York; Gage Delimont, Ainsworth; Wes Dreamer, Connor Riekenberg, Lincoln East; Charlie Easley, Lincoln Pius X; Nico Felici, Bellevue West; Grant Frickenstein, Fremont Bergan; Karson Gansebom, Bennington; Jack Goering, Grand Island CC; Mason Hiemstra, Alliance; Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial; Jaden Horton, Keyshawn Jenkins, Lincoln High; Jake Kudron, Omaha Skutt; Blake Lacey, Wahoo; Jace Piatkowski, Elkhorn South; Cade Reichardt, Aurora; Carson Schwarz, Kearney; Chase Thompson, Omaha Westside; Tanner Wietfeld, North Bend. Coaches: Scott Lamberty, York; PJ Quinn, Mead, Reds. Luke Olson, Bennington; Drake Beranek, Kearney, Blues.

Girls basketball: Gracie Borer, Columbus Lakeview; Maggie Brahmer, Pierce; Abigail Clarke, Averie Lambrecht, Waverly; Akili Felici, Bellevue West; Caliana Fenceroy, Omaha Northwest; Jayna Green, Millard North; Olivia Kastens, Papillion-La Vista South; Hannah Kelle, Lincoln Southwest; Haley Kempf, Fremont Bergan; Sierra Kile, West Point-Beemer; Kaleigh Kummer, North Platte St. Patrick’s; Kayla Luebbe, Seward; Sydney McDermott, Omaha Skutt; Brooklyn Minzel, Malcolm; Dacey Nelson, Oakland-Craig; Chaise Pfansteil, Millard West; Marybeth Rasmussen, McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Meaghan Ross, Sidney; Josey Ryan, Papillion-La Vista; Kloee Sander, Lincoln Pius X; Lexi Vertin, Hastings St. Cecilia; Carlie Wetzel, West Holt. Coaches: Tyler Shaw, Sidney; Rod Henkel, Yutan, Reds. John Cockerill, Waverly; Molly Hornbeck, South Sioux City, Blues.

Volleyball: Kacey Allen, Blue Hill; Michaela Bartels, Bennington; Taya Beller, Humphrey; Emily Bressman, Omaha Marian; Bree Burtwistle, Stanton; Kelsi Cada, Wahoo Neumann; Jaiden Centeno, Millard West; Sami Clarkson, Omaha Concordia; Emersen Cyza, Alliance; Jaden Ferguson, Lincoln Southwest; Haley Fox, St. Paul; Emma Gabel, Anna McLain, Lincoln Pius X; Emmy Grant, Millard North; Kayla Haynes, Freeman; Whitney Jensen, Grand Island Northwest; Allie Kerns, Millard North; Lexie Langley, Fremont Bergan; Elly Larson, Kyla Swanson, Wahoo; Mara LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Hope Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooklyn Minzel, Malcolm; Camryn Opfer, Seward; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock; Maddie Wieseler, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Megan Woods, Grand Island CC; Emma Worthington, Omaha Duchesne. Coaches: Sue Wewel, Fremont Bergan; Scott Anderson, Freeman, Reds. Lindsay Peterson, Millard North; Kristi Allen, Blue Hill, Blues.

Softball: Megan Anderson, Grand Island Northwest; Sidney Biggerstaff, Wayne; Lexie Black, Hanna Cress, Millard West; Molly Bull, Millard South; Lilly Cast, Centennial; Hadley Chvatal, Taylor Stuhr, Wahoo Neumann; Cassie Coltvet, Elkhorn; Sidney Doty, Lincoln Southeast; Alayna Goldsmith, Seward; Au Jenai Gregory, Papillion-La Vista South; Macy Homes, Wahoo; Jadyn Hunt, Elkhorn; Annie Kniesche, Wayne; Emma Maple, Milford; Hannah Norquest, York; Mikayla Paulson, Fremont; Sydney Petersen, Millard North; Emily Reid, Gretna; Kenzie Roy, Norris; Emma Collins, Mickayla Sheets, Holly Williams, Grand Island; McKenzie Steiner, Lincoln Southwest; Lynsey Tucker, Lincoln Pius X; Madeline Vejvoda, Papillion-La Vista; Taylor Wakefield, Arlington; Elise Warneke, Omaha Skutt; Patia Wolfe, Lincoln North Star. Coaches: Pete Theoharis, Hastings; Chad Perkins, Omaha Marian, Reds. Dan Hogan, Papillion-La Vista South; Dave Brabec, Wahoo Neumann, Blues.