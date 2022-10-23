Emergency Evacuation: Southern Lancaster County, Northern Gage

*UPDATE AS OF 7PM CT* Main area of interest now is SW 100th and West Panama Road.

Click here for full grass fire news release from Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, one fire reported South and West of Firth. Fire is contained, no structures reported to be destroyed.

A second fire reported near SW 86th and West Gage Road. Travel south of Wittstruck Road and 12th Street is restricted. Three residents are reported to have been destroyed.

It is also reported that one firefighter suffered serious injuries, and another suffered minor injuries. Their conditions or which departments they are with are unknown at this time.

Large grass fires have been burning south of Lincoln along and either side of Highway 77.

One of the fires is east of Cortland near Apple Road and the other is west of Highway 77 in the Hallam area. Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver told KFOR News that fires are burning in Lancaster, Gage and Saline Counties.

Area farmers and 15 plus agencies are all on site fighting the fires. Farmers in the area are being asked to turn on center pivot irrigation systems to help fight and block the fires also.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists NOT to travel south of Saltillo Road, from Southwest 140th Street to South 190th, as the fire fighting efforts are going on in that area also, and NOT to drive around barricades.

Emergency personnel are on site. Nebraska State Troopers are aiding in the evacuation.

Individuals in these areas are ordered to evacuate: Individuals south and west of SW 12th ST and Saltillo RD, and between 38th and 54th streets, and Firth and Olive Creek roads are ordered to evacuate. Again, please do not travel south of Saltillo.

Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management requests that any farmers with pivots or water sources please turn them on from SW 72nd to SW 100th from Princeton to Apple. ONLY IF SAFE.

You can find specific evacuation details on the Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management twitter here.

Lincoln Southwest High School is the confirmed evacuation center for relief. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are on-site.

A red flag warning is in effect for the listening area until 8PM this evening.