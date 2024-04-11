Endangered Missing Advisory Issued for NE Nebraska Teen

LINCOLN–(News Release Apr. 11)–An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Shinel Bailey Rose Justus.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the child, who is 13-years-old, a white female, about 5-2 and 120 pounds, with long sandy brown hair, hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat and multicolored leopard silver Justice Brand backpack. Shinel may be with a teenage white male with long brown hair, last seen April 10th, 2024 at 10:00pm in Saint Edward, Nebraska, possibly heading to Hastings, Nebraska.

If you have any information, please call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (402)-395-2144 or 911 immediately.