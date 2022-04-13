EPA Announces Plan to Protect Endangered Species and Support Sustainable Agriculture

(KFOR NEWS April 13, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. (APRIL 12, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its first-ever comprehensive workplan to address the decades-old challenge of protecting endangered species from pesticides. The plan establishes four overall strategies and dozens of actions to adopt those protections while providing farmers, public health authorities, and others with access to pesticides:
Tuesday’s released workplan also sets a new vision for a successful ESA-FIFRA program that focuses on protecting species under the ESA, while minimizing regulatory impacts to pesticide users, supporting the development of safer technologies to control pests, completing timely FIFRA decisions, and collaborating with other agencies and stakeholders on implementing the plan.
Read the workplan.
Learn more about EPA’s work to protection endangered species from pesticides.
READ MORE: Health Department To Offer Second Booster Doses