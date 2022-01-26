Equipment, Truck and Trailer Missing From Lincoln Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 26)–Lincoln Police are asking for your help in tracking down equipment, a work vehicle and trailer that were stolen sometime between last Friday night and Monday morning from Innovations Siding and Windows at 16th and Cushman Drive.
Police Captain Todd Kocian told reporters Wednesday that someone or some people got inside the building, by prying open some of the exterior near a door. Once inside, Kocian said the thieves took keys to a 2009 white GMC Sierra pickup truck, opened the garage door and hooked up a white trailer to the back before taking off.
Inside the trailer was a seamless siding machine, worth around $100,000. With the truck and trailer gone, as well, the total loss is around $135,000.
Captain Kocian said the truck and trailer did have decals with the business name on them. No arrests yet. If you have any information on this theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.