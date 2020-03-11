Eric Crouch Becomes 19th Husker Player Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 11)-Husker Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch is one of 19 individuals who will make up the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class. The 17 players and 2 coaches were announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame.
Crouch becomes the 19th Nebraska player to earn induction into the College Hall of Fame and gives NU 25 overall members of the Hall including six coaches. Crouch is the first Husker selected since Aaron Taylor was inducted in 2018.
Crouch finished his college career as only the third quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 4,000 yards. A 2001 first-team All-American, Crouch won the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Davey O’Brien Award. He guided Nebraska to an 11-2 record and a spot in the BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. In his senior season, Crouch became just the 13th quarterback in NCAA history to rush and pass for 1,000 yards in the same season.
Crouch ended his Nebraska career by holding 32 school records, and he remains atop the Nebraska charts for rushing by a quarterback (3,434), total touchdowns (88), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (59) and single-season rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (20). Crouch rushed for more than 100 yards 17 times in his career, an NCAA record for a quarterback at the time.
One of five team captains as a senior, Crouch had his No. 7 jersey retired in 2002. Crouch was drafted as a receiver in the third round of the NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He went on to play professionally in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League. Crouch is the Owner & CEO of Crouch Recreation, a playground and recreation equipment vendor in Omaha.
