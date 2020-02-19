      Weather Alert

Escapee From CCC-O Caught in Lincoln

Feb 19, 2020 @ 6:49am

(KFOR NEWS  February 19, 2020)   Lincoln Police caught an escaped prisoner Tuesday night.

Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver, tells KFOR NEWS, acting on a tip, officers found 38 year old, Dustin Langster, at a business at 48th and Vine.

Lankster removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing on February 12th while out on a work pass from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

Lankster started serving his sentence on December 1, 2015.  He’s serving a 10 year and 8 months to 16 years sentence for charges out of Lancaster, Lincoln and Douglas counties that include: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief and multiple felony theft charges.  His tentative release date is December 29, 2022.  He has a parole hearing scheduled in April, with a parole eligibility date of April 14, 2020.

