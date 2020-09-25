Fiery Crash In North Lincoln Impacts I-80 Traffic
Crash scene at 27th and I-80 in north Lincoln, following a fiery collision on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Courtesy of Nebraska DOT)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 25)–A fiery crash late Friday afternoon caused traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln to close in both directions at 27th Street.
The call came out around 3:50pm, after the crash happened along the inside concrete median barrier, involving what appeared to be semi-truck hauling grain and another vehicle. Initial reports came pouring in to Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol about a fire that erupted on the rig.
Police scanner reports indicated that at least two people were taken to a Lincoln hospital and three others were possibly hurt. That hasn’t officially been confirmed. As of 4:30pm Friday, no word from authorities on the conditions of those that were injured.
Traffic was being diverted around the crash scene.